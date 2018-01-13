Ortom warns against reprisal attack

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, on Saturday warned against reprisal attacks by people of the state, saying such would aggravate the security situation in the land.

He gave the warning in Makurdi while addressing Christians at a prayer and fasting program for people of Makurdi and Guma, organized by the Tor Tiv, Prof. James Ayatse.

Governor Ortom said vengeance belongs to God and that two wrongs do not make a right, adding that reprisals would also put the lives of innocent indigenes residing elsewhere in danger.

He urged the people to serve God in truth and sincerity, stressing that he would get divine help to surmount the current challenges confronting his administration.

He urged the people to respect and obey their leaders and at all levels so that society would be steered in the right direction.

The Tor Tiv appealed to his subjects to return to God, even as he prayed for prosperity, political and economic advancement in Nigeria.

