Osama Bin Laden’s Grandson Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances

Osama bin Laden’s eldest grandson thought to be aged 12 is believed to have died, after a letter purportedly sent by the boy’s father was intercepted by international terror monitors. The father described his son as a “hero cub” and “martyr”. No cause of death was given. Jihadi sources revealed that the boy died in an […]

The post Osama Bin Laden’s Grandson Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

