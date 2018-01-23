 Oscars 2018: See The Full List Of Nominees Here | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Oscars 2018: See The Full List Of Nominees Here

Posted on Jan 23, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The most prestigious award in the film industry, the Oscars have announced the full list of nominees for this year’s awards.

The 2018 Oscars which will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will hold on Sunday, March 3rd.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Check out the full list of nominees below

– Best Production Design nominees are

Beauty and the Beast

Blade Runner 2019

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

– Best Costume Design nominees are

Beauty and the Beast

Darkest Hour

Phantom Thread

The Shape of Water

Victoria and Abdul

– Best Cinematography nominees are

Bladerunner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Mudbound

Shape of Water

– Best Sound Mixing nominees are

Baby Driver

Blade Runner

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

– Best Sound Editing nominees are

Baby Driver

Blade Runner

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

– Best Live Action Short nominees are

DeKalb Elementary

The Eleven O’Clock

My Nephew Emmet

The Silent Child

Watu Wota / All of Us

– Best Visual Effects nominees are

Blade Runner 2049

Guardian of the Galaxy vol. 2

Kong: Skull Island

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

War for the Planet of the Apes

– Best Original Score nominees are

Han Zimmer (Dunkirk)

Jonny Greenwood (Phantom Thread)

Alexandre Desplat (The Shape of Water)

John Williams (Star Wars: The Last Jedi)

Carter Burwell (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)

– Best Make Up and Hair Styling nominees are

Darkest Hour

Victoria & Abdul

Wonder

– Best Film Editing nominees are

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

– Best Supporting Actress nominees are

Mary J Blige – Mudbound

Alison Janney – I, Tonya

Lesley Manville – Phantom Thread

Laurie Metcalf – Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer – The Shape of Water

– Best Live Action Short nominees are

DeKalb Elementary

The Eleven O’Clock

My Nephew Emmett

The Silent Child

Watu Wote/All of Us

– Best Foreign Language Film nominees

A Fantastic Woman (Chile)

The Insult (Lebanon)

Loveless (Russia)

Body and Soul (Hungary)

The Square (Sweden)

– Best Supporting Actor nominees are

Willem Dafoe – The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Richard Jenkins – The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer – All the Money in the World

Sam Rockwell – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

– Best Documentary Short nominees are

Edith + Eddie

Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405

Heroin(e)

Knife Skills

Traffic Stop

– Best Actor In A Leading Role nominees are

Timothee Chalamet in Call Me By Your Name

Daniel Day Lewis in Phantom Thread

Daniel Kaluuya in Get Out

Gary OIdman in Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington in Roman J. Israel, Esq.

– Best Actress In A Leading Role nominees are

Sally Hawkins in The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand in Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie in I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan in Lady Bird

Meryl Streep in The Post

– Best Picture nominees are

Call Me By Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Get Out

Lady Bird

Phantom Thread

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

– Best Animated Feature Film nominees are

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Coco

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

– Best Documentary Feature nominees are

Abacus: Small Enough to Jail

Faces Places

Icarus

Last Men in Aleppo

Strong Island

– Best Director nominees are

Christopher Nolan for Dunkirk

Jordan Peele for Get Out

Greta Gerwig for Lady Bird

Paul Thomas Anderson for Phantom Thread

Guillermo del Toro for The Shape of Water

– Best Song nominees are

Mighty River from Mudbound

Mystery Of Love from Call Me By Your Name

Remember Me from Coco

Stand Up For Something from Marshall

This Is Me from The Greatest Showman

– Original Screenplay nominees are

The Big Sick – Emily V Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani

Get Out – Jordan Peele

Lady Bird – Greta Gerwig

The Shape of Water – Guillermo del Toro and Vanessa Taylor (story by Guillermo del Toro)

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – Martin McDonagh

– Best Animated Short nominees are

Dear Basketball

Garden Party

Lou

Negative Space

Revolting Rhymes

– Adapted Screenplay nominees are

Call Me By Your Name – James Ivory

The Disaster Artist – Scott Neustadter and Michael H Weber

Logan – Scott Frank, James Mangold and Michael Green

Molly’s Game – Aaron Sorkin

Mudbound – Virgil Williams and Dee Rees

The post Oscars 2018: See The Full List Of Nominees Here appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.