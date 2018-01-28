Oshiomhole boasts: PDP cannot come back in 2019

A former governor of Edo state Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has said it is impossible for the People’s Democratic Party PDP to resurface again in 2019

The former Edo state helmsman was speaking at a mega rally of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benin-City,

Oshiomhole said though the ruling All Progressives Congress APC might not have all the solutions to the myriad of problems facing the country, it was trying its best to give Nigerians a healthier nation devoid of corrupt practices like in the days of the PDP.

“Even in our confusion, our imperfection, our moment of deep reflection, there can be no argument that there is no bringing back the armed robbers of yesteryears. No man or woman will allow thieves come to his house.

“PDP cannot come back in 2019. Nigerians are not fools; they will not be swayed by hired writers. If not for our President today, there would have been no Nigeria. The money voted for the police, they put it in their pockets. The money earmarked to fight Boko Haram, they put in their pockets. They money voted for security, they used to secure their pockets. All of a sudden, if you produced two barrels of crude, one barrel was missing.

“I want to assure you, we are building a party that is founded on the principle of social democracy. The whole idea is to transfer power to the people and remember, in 2006, we started with the slogan, ‘Let the people lead’. And once the people began to lead, the godfathers began to collapse. How can the elephant’s leg be missing in a pot of soup they did not take into the kitchen?

“When the time comes, we will reopen yesteryears to be able to appreciate today so that we can see where we are going to tomorrow. I want to assure you that with what the governor is doing in Edo, sustaining the tradition of infrastructural development, to attract investors to the state, we are on the right path”.

He said the over 40 billion naira in foreign reserves was because Buhari insisted the country should stop importation and consume what is locally produced.

