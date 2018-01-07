 Oshoala: African footballer of the year wants more games for Nigeria’s women – BBC Sport | Nigeria Today
Oshoala: African footballer of the year wants more games for Nigeria’s women – BBC Sport

Posted on Jan 7, 2018 in Africa


Oshoala: African footballer of the year wants more games for Nigeria's women
Three-time African footballer of the year, Asisat Oshoala, has called for more fixtures to be arranged for Nigeria's women's team, after a friendly against France was confirmed for the coach-less side in April. The match, scheduled for 4 April in Paris
