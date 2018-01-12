Oshoala Relishes Appointment As Lagos State Sports Ambassador

By Johnny Edward: Super Falcons forward, Asisat Oshoala, has been appointed a sports ambassador by the Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, Completesportsnigeria.com (CSN) reports.

Oshoala who was named the 2017 African Women’s Footballer of the Year last week at the Aiteo CAF Awards in Accra Ghana, the third time she won the top honour, expressed her delight in a Tweet she posted along with a picture via her Twitter handle on Thursday.

“Meet the newly appointed Lagos State Sports Ambassador (Asisat Oshoala). God bless Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, God bless Lagos State. Itesi Iwaju Ipinle Eko Lo Jewa Logun…..AMBO LE’KAN SI. AkinwunmiAmbode #ProudLagosian #FatherFather @followlasg.”

Oshoala had a stellar debut season in China with Dalian Quanjian, winning the Women’s Chinese Super League and Cup title.

She also scored 12 goals to finish as the top scorer in the Women’s Chinese Super League and was named the league’s best player.

