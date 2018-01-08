Osinbajo: Boko Haram Survived because of politics

Vice-president, Yemi Osinbajo has advised Nigerians against politicising the killings in Benue, Adamawa, Jos and several other places saying that was exactly how Boko haram was escalated.

Osibanjo made this known at the inter-denominational church service held at the National Christian Centre, Abuja for the 2018 Armed Forces Rememberance Day Celebration.

“We must recognise that as dangerous and as deadly and heartless as these killings are, there is also the danger of our allowing politics to play a part as this could lead to what we sometimes say “pour petrol into an already burning fire.

“We must not permit the politicisation of this tragedy. One of the reasons why for years Boko Haram thrive, was because of the politicisation of the insurgency” He said

He said when Boko Haram started some people labelled the opposition as the perpetrator so that they can benefit politically from the tragedy.

“There were those who are planning to benefit politically from the tragedy and they painted the opposition then as the perpetrator”

The vice-president noted that some people are already towing that same line by stoking the killings of women and children in Adamawa, Benue, Jos and several other places on the ember of ethnicity and religion,

“Again, we see some today who wants to benefit politically from the killing of women and children in Adamawa, Benue, Jos and several other places stoking the embers of ethnicity and religion.

” By their hate speeches, they want to fix the criminal acts of the few individuals on who thrives and hold people and they would want to create a religious crisis if they are allowed,

” Our obligations is to stop them from playing dangerous politics that could threaten our unity and stability just as we continue to enforce the peace in the troubled areas.”

He assured Nigerians that the President is constantly looking for a lasting solution and soon killing of all sort will be a thing of the past.

“The president has also in almost daily meetings and strategic sessions with relevant security and law enforcement agencies work to find lasting and enduring solution to this issues” He added

