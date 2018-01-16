Osinbajo Departs Nigeria For US – To Deliver Lecture At Harvard

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Monday night left Nigeria for the United States, where he is expected to deliver the keynote lecture at the Harvard University, Boston’s “Africa Rising” course at Harvard Business School on Tuesday, January 16.

Osinbajo’s spokesman, Laolu Akande, in a statement on Monday said in extending its invitation to the Vice President, the university noted that it deeply admired the immense progress that Nigeria had made under the present administration, including the work of the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBC).

“It would be the highest honour for us were you to accept our invitation as we deeply admire the immense progress that Nigeria has made during your tenure not only as the country’s Vice President, but also as Chairman of the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council. By all accounts, this Council has spearheaded crucial initiatives and we very much hope that you will speak to those, as well as to Nigeria’s rise in world economic rankings and the vast range of business initiatives that are ongoing in your country,” the university said.

The top US university further described the lecture as a historic moment as it would be the first time that an Africa-focused course will be offered at Harvard Business School.

During the lecture, Mr. Osinbajo, a law professor, would highlight the progress made by the Buhari administration in improving the country’s economy and investment climate.

The Vice President, who is scheduled to leave for Boston on Monday, is expected back in Abuja later on Wednesday.

