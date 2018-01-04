Osinbajo, family leave Nigeria – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Osinbajo, family leave Nigeria
Daily Post Nigeria
The VP is currently observing his vacation in what seems to be his very first since May 2015 when the current administration came into power. His spokesperson, Laolu Akande, in a tweet Wednesday, said Osinbajo left the country alongside his wife and …
Osinbajo in UAE for vacation
Vice President Osinbajo Enjoys Vacation In The UAE
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!