 Osinbajo Has Lost His Mind, He Is Nothing But A Coward – Fani Kayode | Nigeria Today
Osinbajo Has Lost His Mind, He Is Nothing But A Coward – Fani Kayode

Posted on Jan 8, 2018

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani Kayode has called VP Osinbajo a lily-livered coward for tell Nigerians not to defend themselves against Fulani terrorists.   In His Word..We should bow our heads in shame in view of what we are witnessing in our country today. Fulani terrorists kill thousands, pluck out the eyes of children and […]

