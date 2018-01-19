Osinbajo Heads 10-Member Committee To End Killings By Herdsmen

The National Economic Council (NEC) presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has approved a 10-member working committee on the herdsmen/farmers conflicts in the country.

Literally, it means the Vice President is to chair the committee made up of other nine state governors that will put an end to the killings by herdsmen in parts of the country.

This was one of the decisions reached at a meeting of the National Economic Council held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Thursday.

The Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, stated this at the end of the meeting presided over by Osinbajo.

Ganduje named members of the committee to include governors of Kaduna, Zamfara, Taraba, Benue, Adamawa, Edo, Plateau, Oyo, and Ebonyi states.

The governor said, “On the farmers/herdsmen crises, Council constituted a working group to collaborate with the Federal Government in addressing the issues of impunity regarding the killings and violence.” “The Committee, composed of nine governors under the chairmanship of the Vice President, would work in accordance with the President’s commitment to ensure that all perpetrators of violence are brought to book” “The working group comprises of governors of Zamfara, Kaduna, Adamawa, Benue, Taraba, Edo, Plateau, Ebonyi and Oyo States. “The committee has started its meeting right after today’s National Economic Council.’’

