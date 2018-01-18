Osinbajo heads panel to end herdsmen killings – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Osinbajo heads panel to end herdsmen killings
The Nation Newspaper
The National Economic Council (NEC) headed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday constituted a 10-man working committee to address killings by herdsmen in the country. This was disclosed by Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje while briefing …
