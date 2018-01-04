Osinbajo in UAE for vacation – Premium Times



Premium Times Osinbajo in UAE for vacation

Premium Times

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is currently in the United Arab Emirates where he is observing his vacation. According to his spokesperson, Laolu Akande, in a tweet Wednesday, Mr. Osinbajo left the country alongside his wife and children. “VP Osinbajo …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

