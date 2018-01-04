Osinbajo in UAE for vacation – Premium Times
|
Premium Times
|
Osinbajo in UAE for vacation
Premium Times
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is currently in the United Arab Emirates where he is observing his vacation. According to his spokesperson, Laolu Akande, in a tweet Wednesday, Mr. Osinbajo left the country alongside his wife and children. “VP Osinbajo …
