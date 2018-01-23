Osinbajo leads Nigeria’s delegation to World Economic Forum

Vice-president, Prof Yemi Osinbajo is leading Nigeria’s delegation to World Economic forum which start today in Davos.

The vice president who just returned from Monrovia having represented Nigeria at the swearing-in ceremony of the President of Liberia; George Weah jets out to Davos to attend 2018 World Economic forum.

He is accompanied Minister of trade and investment; Okechukwu Enelamah , minister of budget and national planing ; Udoma Udo Udoma and special adviser to the president on economic matters; Dr. Oluyemi Dipeolu.

#WEF2018 starts today in #Davos. VP @ProfOsinbajo is representing Nigeria at the Forum, accompanied by senior Govt officials including the Ministers of @TradeInvestNG and Budget & National Planning, and the Special Adviser to the President on Economic Matters. #NigeriaInDavos pic.twitter.com/ufdIBmvmyM

— Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) January 23, 2018

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

