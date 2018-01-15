 Osinbajo leaves Nigeria for US | Nigeria Today
Osinbajo leaves Nigeria for US

Posted on Jan 15, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Nigeria’s vice-president, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo will leave the country on Monday night for the United States of America. According to a tweet by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo will deliver the inaugural Havard University’s historic ‘Africa Rising’ lecture. The vice-president is expected to return to Abuja by Wednesday. “VP […]

