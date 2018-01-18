Osinbajo, Nine Governors Form Committee to End Herdsmen Killings

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo is chairing a committee comprising nine state governors saddled with the responsibility of ending the herdsmen’s killings being witnessed in parts of the country.

This was one of the decisions reached at a meeting of the National Economic Council held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Thursday.

The Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, disclosed this to State House correspondents at the end of the meeting presided over Osinbajo.

Ganduje named members of the committee to include governors of Kaduna, Zamfara, Taraba, Benue, Adamawa, Edo, Plateau, Oyo, and Ebonyi states.

The governor said the committee would collaborate with the Federal Government in addressing impunity regarding killings and violence.

More to come…

