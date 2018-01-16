 Osinbajo to deliver “Africa Rising” Lecture at Harvard | Nigeria Today
Osinbajo to deliver “Africa Rising” Lecture at Harvard

Posted on Jan 16, 2018

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo is in the U.S. to deliver a lecture at the Harvard University, Boston, U.S. on “Africa Rising” at Harvard Business School. Osinbajo, while at Harvard, will also engage in marathon meetings at the Ivy League school. Harvard described the lecture as a historic moment as it will be the first time an […]

