Osinbajo to deliver “Africa Rising” Lecture at Harvard

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo is in the U.S. to deliver a lecture at the Harvard University, Boston, U.S. on “Africa Rising” at Harvard Business School. Osinbajo, while at Harvard, will also engage in marathon meetings at the Ivy League school. Harvard described the lecture as a historic moment as it will be the first time an […]

The post Osinbajo to deliver “Africa Rising” Lecture at Harvard appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

