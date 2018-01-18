Osinbajo to head 10-man committee to address herdsmen killings

The National Economic Council (NEC) has constituted a 10-man working committee headed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to address killings by herdsmen.

The committee is made up of the governors of Kaduna, Zamfara, Taraba, Benue, Adamawa, Edo, Plateau, Oyo,and Ebonyi States as members.

Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje who briefed State House correspondents alongside his Ebonyi State counterpart, Dave Umahi disclosed this to at the end of the four hours meeting- the 84th and first in the year.

Ganduje stated that the committee would collaborate with the Federal Government in addressing impunity regarding killings and violence and is expected to ensure that all the perpetrators of violence are identified and prosecuted.

NEC comprises of the Governors of the 36 states of the Federation, governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria and Ministers of Budget and National Planning and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FEC) as members.

The Council equally approved the resolution of the 59th National Council on Health that at least between .5% to 1% of the monthly allocation to states be earmarked for financing the implementation of the HIV/AIDS sustainability roadmap.

Umahi, Ebonyi State governor said this followed a presentation the Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole and Director General of NECA, Olusegun Oshinowo, urging the Council to consider an update for increase in domestic funding of treatment of persons living with HIV/AIDS in Nigeria.

He said the governors got the assurances that the requested funding will help government achieve the target of eliminating HIV/AIDS in the country Nigeria by the year 2030.

His words, “The increase will reduce depending upon on donor funding for HIV/AIDS services and the attendant development implication.

“They also called for HIV treatment that will lead to increased life expectancy in the country and the proportion increase in GDP.

“They added that the need to invest in HIV/AIDS is imperative because donor funding is in the decline due to the global economic circumstances.

“Reducing the gap between those who require HIV/AIDS care and treatment and those who actually are able to access it, is another reason to investment HIV/AIDS.

“They ask council to approve the resolution of the 59th National Council on Health that at least between .5% to 1% of the monthly allocation to states be earmarked for financing the implementation of the HIV/AIDS sustainability roadmap.

“Council was also asked to consider and approved universal free ante-natal services and abolition of user fees associated with prevention of mother to child transmission services.

“Council was also asked to request that the state health insurance schemes include HIV/AIDS as an indicator for both testing and treatment particularly as it relates to community health insurance programmers.”

The NEC was also told that the Exceed crude stands at $2.3 billion while the stabilization fund stands at N1.7 billion, while so far Budget support to 19 states of the federation that have met the requirements stood at $100 million.

Onyinye Nwachukwu, Abuja

