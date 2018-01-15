Osinbajo To Speak At Harvard University on Tuesday

*Top American University Praises Progress Of Nigerian Economy Under President Buhari Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, on the invitation of Harvard University, Boston, United States, would be delivering the inaugural, keynote lecture at the university’s “Africa Rising” course at Harvard Business School on Tuesday, January 16, 2018. In extending its invitation to the Vice President, the university noted that it deeply admired the immense progress that Nigeria has made under the Buhari presidency, including the work of the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC). “It would be the highest honour for us were you to accept our invitation as we deeply admire the immense progress that Nigeria has made during your tenure not only as the country’s Vice President, but also as Chairman of the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council.

