Osinbajo Travels To UAE With Family For Vacation

Nigeria’s Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and his family have travelled to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for vacation.

According to his spokesperson, Laolu Akande, in a tweet Wednesday, Mr. Osinbajo left the country alongside his wife and children.

He did not disclose when Osinbajo travelled but said he is expected to return to the country this weekend.

VP Osinbajo, his wife & children have been resting abroad on his annual leave. He is expected back in the country this weekend from the UAE. — Laolu Akande (@akandeoj) January 3, 2018

This is probably the first time since the coming of the Buhari Administration that Mr. Osinbajo is enjoying his annual leave.

