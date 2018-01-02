Osinbajo will face fierce opposition – Bishop Isong releases 2018 prophecies
Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo will face fierce opposition from his kinsmen in 2018. Bishop Emma Gospel Isong said this while reeling out his 2018 prophesies. He said Osinbajo will have a very tough time with his people this year as they will oppose his actions. Isong said, “Nigerians will experience increase in crime rate […]
