Osun Declares Thursday, Friday Public Holidays For LG Election

Posted on Jan 24, 2018

The State Government of Osun State has proclaimed Thursday and Friday, January 25th and 26th, 2018 as a public holiday for workers of the state.

This, as indicated by an announcement issued on Wednesday by Sola Fasure, media consultant to the state representative, Mr. Rauf Aregbesola said that this is to empower Osun workers to get ready and take active part in the Local Government Parliamentary Election  on Saturday January 27, 2018.

The announcement cited Governor Aregbesola as asking the general population of the state to energetically practice their fundamental human rights by taking an interest in the election.

He likewise urged them to be deliberate, decent and act gently, for the activity to be fruitful.

He guaranteed the majority of the readiness of the state appointive commission to lead a without hitch, sound, free, reasonable and straightforward decision that we will all be glad for.

Law authorization organizations are additionally prepared and put on alarm to ensure lives and property and counteract break of the peace and interruption of the race.

Representative Aregbesola urged the champs to be generous in triumph and the failures to be heroic in vanquish.

He wished each of the a cheerful occasion and a fruitful and tranquil race.

