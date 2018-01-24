Osun LG election : State government declares 2-day public holiday
The Osun State Government on Wednesday declared, Thursday, January 25 and Friday, January 26, 2018 as public holiday. According to a press statement made available to journalists in Osogbo by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media, Mr Sola Fasure, “The 2-day holiday is to enable Osun residents prepare for and participate in the […]
Osun LG election : State government declares 2-day public holiday
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!