Osun LG election will hold despite litigation – OSIEC
Chairman, Osun State Independent Electoral Commission(OSIEC) Otunba Segun Oladitan, has announced that the Local Government election slated for January 27 in the state would still hold despite pending litigation. Oladitan made the submission while addressing OSIEC and ad-hoc staff of the commission in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, during a 2-day training workshop for Electoral […]
Osun LG election will hold despite litigation – OSIEC
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!