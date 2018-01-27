Osun LG election witnesses low turnout

Osun Local Government Election witnessed a low turnout on Saturday, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports. NAN correspondents monitored the election in Osogbo, Ayedade, Irewole and Ile-Ife Local Government Areas. They report that ad-hoc staff of the State Independent Electoral Commission arrived at polling units on time but with just a few voters to attend to.

