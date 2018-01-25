Osun LG poll: 318 APC councillorship candidates unopposed

The Osun Independent Electoral Commission (OSIEC) says 318 out of the 389 candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) contesting in Saturday’s local government election are unopposed. The commission’s Chairman, Mr Segun Oladitan, made this known while addressing newsmen on Wednesday in Osogbo. Oladitan also said election would hold in only 71 wards out of the 389 wards in the state.

