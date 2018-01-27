Osun LG poll: OSIEC Chairman explains low turnout of voters

Mr Segun Oladitan, the Chairman of Osun Independent Electoral Commission (OSIEC) on Saturday said the low turnout at some polling units at the ongoing local government election was due to some misinformation by oppositions. Oladitan while speaking with newsmen at the OSIEC Secretariat in Osogbo said he was surprised at the reports of low turnout in some polling stations. He blamed the low turnout to some misinformation being spread by those opposing the election in the state.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

