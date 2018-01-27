 Osun LG poll: OSIEC Chairman explains low turnout of voters | Nigeria Today
Osun LG poll: OSIEC Chairman explains low turnout of voters

Posted on Jan 27, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

Mr Segun Oladitan, the Chairman of Osun Independent Electoral Commission (OSIEC) on Saturday said the low turnout at some polling units at the ongoing local government election was due to some misinformation by oppositions. Oladitan while speaking with newsmen at the OSIEC Secretariat in Osogbo said he was surprised at the reports of low turnout in some polling stations. He blamed the low turnout to some misinformation being spread by those opposing the election in the state.

