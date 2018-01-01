Osun PDP, Most Destructive Opposition Party – APC

The ruling All Progressives Congress in Osun State has described the Peoples Democratic Party in the state as one of the most destructive opposition parties in the history of the state.

The APC, in a statement on Sunday by its Chairman, Mr. Gboyega Famoodun, a copy of which was made available to our correspondent in Osogbo by its spokesperson, Mr. Kunle Oyatomi, accused the PDP of being very destructive in its campaign against the Rauf Aregbesola’s government in the past seven years.

The APC chairman said despite the opposition party’s concerted efforts to instigate the people against the government, he was very confident that the people of the state would not cease to support the ruling party.

The ruling party praised the people of the state, including civil servants, who, on Saturday night, suspended their strike for their loyalty and understanding despite the financial crisis since 2014.

The statement read in part, “Regardless of the fact that Osun is one of the least resourced states in the Nigerian federation, it has demonstrated perhaps the most innovative capabilities in effecting the changes and development necessary for economic growth in unprecedented circumstances.

“We have seen one of the most destructive opposition yet in Osun over the last seven years and the most evil campaign is in the making to lay to waste all that the Aregbesola-led APC government has done since 2010.

“But you, the people of Osun, have seen it all; you have experienced the difference between light and darkness, evil and good and you are in the best position to make a choice.

“In 2014, amid a vicious PDP campaign, which drew blood and tears from the people, Osun stood firm behind the good, and they threw evil into the garbage heap. Yet, for the second time in four years, the good people of Osun will again be required to decide whether they will reject the evil as they did in 2014. That momentous year starts this January.”

According to Famoodun, the people of Osun State will have another opportunity to decide whether they want a change or continuity during the 2018 governorship poll.

He urged the people of the state to vote for the APC again, saying a vote for the PDP would reverse all the gains recorded by the current government.

“This year, they will be setting up a battle royale in the unlikely event of attempting to capture Osun and avenge the 2007 and 2014 electoral defeats. And like wounded lions, they will ravage the state by discontinuing every policy of the APC (God forbid) that had brought joy to the people of Osun.

“Let it be stated in very clear terms; the APC has confidence and trust in the people of Osun that they will vote to continue with the progress so far made by Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola. That means they will decide to retain APC in power.”

