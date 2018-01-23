Osun PDP to boycott Saturday’s LG election

Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) leadership in Osun State yesterday stated that the party would not involve in the coming state local government election slated for Saturday, Jan. 27. Briefing newsmen in Osogbo the state capital during the party’s annual new year Interdenominational service, the state chairman of the party, Mr Soji Adagunodo said the party […]

