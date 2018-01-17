Otamendi agrees Man City contract extension

Manchester City have secured the long-term future of Nicolas Otamendi after agreeing to extend his contract to 2022.

The Argentine international has been a key figure under Pep Guardiola this season and has been rewarded with a two-year extension to the deal he originally signed when joining from Valencia in 2015.

Otamendi’s new contract will take him past his 34th birthday and could therefore see him bring an end to a stellar playing career at the Etihad Stadium.

Following an unconvincing start to life at Manchester City, Otamendi has thrived under the stewardship of Pep Guardiola, who described the Argentine international as a ‘superman’ earlier this season.

Guardiola said: ‘We have a superman in the team in Nico.

‘Without Nico we wouldn’t have done what we’d done. He’s been amazing. Even with pain, in the ankle and knee, he always fights.

‘What I admire the most is the fact that maybe something is not his strength but he tries and he does it.

‘It’s not easy to play 40 metres in front. It’s so demanding. These kind of things can only happen if you are brave.

‘He’s reading the situations on where to pass amazingly. I’m really impressed. He’s reading it well. The runs in behind, when to jump, when not to.’

The Spaniard’s claim is backed up by the stats as Otamendi is currently the leading passer in the Premier League this season with 2,033 completed. That is almost 400 ahead of the next nearest defender, Cesar Azpilicueta.

Otamendi has made 118 appearances for Manchester City and boasts 51 caps for his country.

