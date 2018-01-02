Our 2018 predictions, by Adeboye, Olukoya

General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has predicted a ray of hope for Nigerians.

In his New Year message and predictions delivered during the Crossover Service at the RCCG camp on the Lagos –Ibdan Expressway, Adeboye said: “Many Nigerians will wake up in 2018 to realise that their future is not in the hands of any government and as a result, a lot of lost grounds will be reclaimed.

“Some significant Goliaths will fall, just as before the end of 2018, there will be rays of hope that all will still be well in Nigeria.”

He also announced that God told him that the countdown to the overthrow had begun in earnest, adding that the approval of sodomy in some countries and the perennial climate change were instruments to hasten the apocalypse.

His specific predictions are:

Erstwhile stubborn mountains will move.

Saboteurs will be disgraced and displaced.

Significant Goliaths will fall.

Before the end of the year, there will be rays of hope that all will still be well.

On the international level, he said:

This year there will be less fire outbreaks but there will be more floods.

There will be misunderstandings amongst nation but no major wars.

Pray against assassination attempts globally.

There will record-breaking temperatures both high and low.

There will be a handful of breakthroughs both scientific and medical.

The count down to the end has started.”

