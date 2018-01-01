Our administration is people oriented – Aregbesola

The Osun State governor, Rauf Aregbesola, has described his administration as people oriented.

In his last New Year address to the people of the state on Monday, the governor said his administration had strived to bring people-centred progressive governance to the state in the last seven years.

In the address entitled: “Homerun with Honour and Dignity,” Aregbesola said “the evidence of this progressive trend in governance are visible in our policies and programmes, including the youth empowerment, care for vulnerable senior citizens and women empowerment, agricultural development, industrialisation, infrastructural development, education, job creation, human development, water resources development, urban renewal and many others.”

The governor said his programmes have transformed Osun and projected it positively beyond what was on ground before he assumed office.

He attributed the success of his administration to the support his government received from all stakeholders, saying the administration has “served maximally and given its best.”

He said Osun State has now become the reference point in prudent management of resources and responsible governance.

