Our Mothers booed Nwodo, Not Us – IPOB

Indigenous People of Biafra has reacted to the Incidence of Ohaneze that happened in Enugu. They explained their part in the episode in which some people booed Dr Nnia Nwodo while he was making an announcement concerning restructuring.

The episode supposedly occurred amid the get-together in Enugu labeled, ‘Handshake over the Niger.’

IPOB claimed that the Incidence was started by some Mothers who are displeased with the president general of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Nwodo’s speech about restructuring the IGBO community.

In an announcement on Sunday, IPOB said the women were against Nwodo’s speech for restructuring as opposed to achievement of Biafra, just communicated their position, including that they were not supported by IPOB.

Media and exposure secretary of IPOB, Comrade Emma Powerful, who marked the announcement said the association would have completed a superior employment in the event that it decided to by assembling a bigger group to Enugu on the off chance that it was intrigued.

The announcement read: “We have family, culture and glad convention of reporting our exercises early and furthermore tolerating duty regarding every one of our activities.”

“While we regard the occasion and the nearness of our siblings and sisters from the considerable Yoruba country, we dare to express that the mortification of Nwodo in Enugu on Thursday was most likely an unconstrained response by common individuals of our territory who discover it very interesting that they think the unsettling for Biafra rebuilding has been squashed.

“The certain fact is that our kin are positively behind our awesome pioneer Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and his journey for Biafra.

““Had IPOB mobilized our women to storm Enugu, the entire metropolis would not have contained our angry mothers”.“.

