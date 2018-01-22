Our new code will boost trade, investment- FRC

The Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRCN) says the final review of the National Code of Corporate Governance (NCCG) will help to boost investors’ confidence in the economy. It said that the review of the code would also boost trade and investment in the country. Its Chairman, Board of Governing Council, Mr Adetoun Sulaiman, expressed the optimism in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the sideline of the inauguration ceremony of the technical committee for NCCG in Lagos.

