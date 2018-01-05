 ‘Our township schools have turned the corner’ – Lesufi on Gauteng’s 85% – News24 | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

‘Our township schools have turned the corner’ – Lesufi on Gauteng’s 85% – News24

Posted on Jan 5, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


News24

'Our township schools have turned the corner' – Lesufi on Gauteng's 85%
News24
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has lauded the province's 2017 matriculants who achieved a pass rate of 85.14%, a marginal improvement from the 85.12% that was achieved by the class of 2016. Lesufi was speaking at a briefing on Friday morning at
Diepsloot matriculants 'excited' about future after resultsEyewitness News
South Africa: GDE Comes Up Trumps in District PerformanceAllAfrica.com
Gauteng Education celebrates 85.1 per cent pass rateAlex News
Times LIVE –Citizen –eNCA
all 15 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.