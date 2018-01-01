Outdated extant laws hinder financial sector growth – Adedipe – Vanguard

Outdated extant laws hinder financial sector growth – Adedipe

Vanguard

By Rosemary Onuoha; Biodun Adedipe of B. Adedipe Associates Limited has said that some extant laws in the financial services sector are outdated and need to be aligned with the present dynamics of economic activities in the country. CBN Governor, Mr …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

