Outrage as IGP Absolves Herdsmen of Benue Killings, Says It’s Communal Conflict

Contrary to claims that rampaging herdsmen masterminded the killing of over 20 persons in Benue State in the early hours of January 2nd, 2018, the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris has written it off the matter as mere communal crisis.

The police boss said there was need for harmonious living among Nigerians, just as he disclosed that an approval has been given by the presidency to deploy more police personnel to the troubled states especially Benue and Nasarawa.

According to The Independent, Idris who was at the Presidential Villa on Friday, to brief the President, Muhammadu Buhari on security situation in the country, also dismissed insinuations that the police was overwhelmed in tackling security challenges in the country.

Community leaders in Guma are reportedly angered by the IGP’s reaction. They told the media there was nothing like communal clash with any community, that the IGP is merely distorting facts

Ibrahim Ado, a resident who was also injured in the attack said, “why will the police say that it is not herdsmen that attacked, are we blind? Nobody has been fighting anybody for years in this place until the herdsmen came in. What the police should be doing is to find the killers instead of defending the culprits.”

Another man, also bears Ibrahim who almost lost his sight in the attack said that the police must know the real killers and that is why they are trying to defend them. “Let me tell you something, just today (yesterday) they took six herdsmen to court for attacks. Is it not the police that arrested those ones. If they are arresting herdsmen, how come they are now saying it is no longer herdsmen that attacked us.”

Six herdsmen were arraigned yesterday before Magistrate, Isaac Ajim at the Chief Magistrate Court 1 sitting in Makurdi by the Benue State Police for their alleged involvement in the killing of 19 farmers in Akor village of Guma Local Government Area of Benue State.

Although an anti-grazing Act exists in Benue, the attack has reported by those attacked were carried out on the farming community by herdsmen.

However, according to the IGP, Nigeria is well policed. The IGP said, “You know any time we meet Mr. President you know the area of discussion is how to have effective security for the nation.

“You know I deployed my DIG there yesterday and you know we have different stages of police, you have the AIG in Benue, Commissioner of Police in Benue and all of them are putting their heads together to see how we address this issue of community problems in Benue.

“Like I said, you know we have different levels of Police in this country. We have the Commissioner of Police in Benue, the AIG of Police in Benue, and yesterday I deployed my DIG operations there and definitely we are doing all we can to see we maintain law and order in all parts of the country.

“Let’s use the example of Benue, you know most of these states where you have several languages, you know is an issue of communal misunderstanding. I think what we should be praying for is for Nigerians to learn to live in peace with each other, I think is very important.

“There are so many measures. For instance in Benue we are going to deploy more units to support the efforts the Police is making in the state to ensure we have adequate protection to the men and communities and members.”

Asked if he is sure Nigeria is well policed with breakdown of law and order in different parts of the country at the same time, Rivers, Benue, Kaduna, he said, “obviously I think Nigeria is well secured.”

Also asked if the country is under-policed? He said, “I cannot say Nigeria is under-policed or overwhelmed.”

He gave assurance that the Benue incident will not repeat itself again, going by new measures put on ground to tighten security.

President Buhari had reacted to the killings when he commiserated with Governor Samuel Ortom.

The President said he was deeply sad at the “wicked and callous” attacks on even innocent children.

“This is one attack too many, and everything must be done to provide security for the people in our rural communities,” Buhari had stated.

