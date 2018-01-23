Outrageous: Nigerians Slam A Senator For Commissioning Electric Pole In His Constituency

Just when you thought you have seen it all, these so called politicians keep pulling shaddy things that sends Nigeria to stone age. What is wrong in Nigeria abeg?

The senator representing Niger South senatorial district of Niger State, Senator Mustapha Sani Mohammed, has shocked Nigerians especially citizens of Niger state after commissioning an electric pole recently in his senatorial district.

The electric pole commissioning saw notable dignitaries in the community and other villagers in attendance. This shocking development has incurred the wrath of online users who have reacted to this on Facebook.

I don’t want to judge but please who has been to this state before and to this district before? Why am asking is that maybe, just maybe an electric pole could be a huge milestone for these people and it maybe worth celebrating for them.

See what people are saying below….