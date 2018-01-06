Over 1000 Candidates Contest Delta Council Polls Today – THISDAY Newspapers
|
THISDAY Newspapers
|
Over 1000 Candidates Contest Delta Council Polls Today
THISDAY Newspapers
Local government election takes place across the 25 local government areas of Delta State today, with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) poised to clinch most of the chairmanship and councillorship positions in contention. A total of 1,089 candidates …
Delta LG election holds today
Police Command Deploys 9000 Mobile, Regular Policemen For Delta LG Election
Delta LG polls: APC, PDP bicker as police deploy 9000 officers
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!