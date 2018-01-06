Over 1,000 Candidates Contest Delta Council Polls Today

By Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba



Local government election takes place across the 25 local government areas of Delta State today, with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) poised to clinch most of the chairmanship and councillorship positions in contention.

A total of 1,089 candidates are vying for different chairmanship and councillorship seats in the 25 local government councils on the platforms of the 16 political parties, including the PDP and the APC.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) is apparently the only party among the about 16 political parties that fielded candidates for the exercise.

The PDP carried out an aggressive state-wide campaign in the countdown to the election holding today, and observers have described as unprecedented, the seriousness the party attached to the process. The PDP, led by the state governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, and the state party chairman, Chief Kingsley Esiso, former governors, Chief James Ibori and Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan, as well as serving, and past, national and state legislators were all involved in the campaign that lasted for several weeks.

Governor Okowa, who was present and led the campaign at all the rallies held in each of the local government headquarters, did not mince words that the party’s interest was beyond today’s voting exercise as it was actually meant to test-run its electoral machinery towards 2019 general election.

Nevertheless, leaders of the APC, including the former deputy national chairman of the PDP, Dr. Cairo Ojougboh, the state chairman, Mr. Jones Orhue, and the 2015 APC governorship candidate, Chief O’Tega Emerhor, have vowed to surprise the PDP at the council polls today, as the party attempts to show its readiness to wrest power from the PDP in the state in 2019.

Nevertheless, the Delta State Electoral Commission (DSIEC) has asked the electorate to turn out en-masse to cast their votes for candidates of their choice without fear of molestation, but warned that there would be no room for all forms of electoral malpractice, including rigging, violence, the use of thugs and snatching of ballot boxes.

The Chairman, Delta State Independent Electoral Commission (DSIEC), Hon Mike Ogbodu stated this in a State-wide broadcast yesterday, warning the leadership of the various political parties, contestants and the electorate to see today’s local government council election as a game of sportsmanship and not a do-or-die affair. You can play the game by the rules without necessarily rocking the boat,” he maintained.

The DSIEC Chairman said, “Rigging of elections, snatching of ballot boxes, impersonation, manipulation of figures, use of fire-arms or wielding of dangerous weapon at Polling units represent an attack on the root of the democratic process.

“As civilized beings, I charge you to behave as one and let not our actions in the field and the outcome of the elections portray us in bad light before other people. Let us join hands together and exhibit the virtues of tolerance, understanding, objectivity, peace and love to make this election a huge success.”

The DSIEC assured that it was fully ready to conduct a credible election as all the necessary voting materials and relevant personnel have been deployed while logistic arrangements had been adequately made to ensure a successful electoral exercise today.

In a related development, the state police command said it was prepared to ensure a peaceful election with the state police commissioner, Mr. Zanna Ibrahim, directing restriction of movement across the state between the hours of 7am and 3pm for the council election.

The police said that only those with verifiable means of identification would be allowed to move as its movement restriction order would be fully enforced.

The tenure of local government chairmen and Councillors in the state elected in 2014 expired in October 2017, and Governor Okowa ruled out the setting up of any caretakers committees for the respective councils.

