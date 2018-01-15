Over 1000 Youths To be Charged For Spreading Underage Sex Videos On Facebook

In an odd case more than 1,000 youths in Denmark are to be charged with spreading sex videos of two 15-year-olds through Facebook, Danish police said on Monday. The two videos along with explicit photos have been circulating since 2015. Facebook received numerous reports of the video of an underage boy and girl having consensual […]

