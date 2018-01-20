 Over 20 Visa Scammer Arrested In Lagos | Nigeria Today
Over 20 Visa Scammer Arrested In Lagos

Posted on Jan 20, 2018 in Crime | 0 comments

Over 20 suspects who make counterfeit entry visas of some foreign countries have been arrested by the Police Special Fraud Unit. On Saturday Audi Lawal the spokesman for the PSFU in a police statement said that the visa racketeers were arrested at several embassies of the foreign countries in Lagos. “The suspects specialised in forgery […]

