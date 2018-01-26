Over 200 groups have endorsed Udom Emmanuel for second term – Reports

The Special Adviser to Governor Udom Emmanuel on Political, Legislative Affairs and Water Resources, Rt. Hon. Barr. Ekong Sampson has disclosed that over 200 main stream groups cutting across the strata of the society have asked Governor Udom Emmanuel to seek a re-election in 2019.

By Mfonobong Ukpong

Speaking with our reporter at his Ewet Housing Estate residence on Thursday, the governor’s aide enjoined members of the public of voting age who are yet to register for their Permanent Voter’s card, to approach the nearest INEC registration point for registration.

He maintained that the governor’s track record of performance in his first term has endeared Akwa Ibom people to his administration. Rt. Hon Sampson described Governor Udom Emmanuel as a focused leader who has remained faithful in the implementation of his 5 points agenda.

“Over 200 main stream groups cutting across the matrix of Akwa Ibom people have endorsed the governor for a second term in office. Our Governor is performing. If election is held today or tomorrow, Governor Udom Emmanuel will win in a landslide”.

Reacting to the decision by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and the governor to entrench zoning principle in the 2019 election, Ekong Sampson said “zoning provides a safety belt against injustice and ensures that a larger segment of the people have access to power”.

“The governor considers a range of opinion before he takes his decision”, says Ekong Sampson.

Mfonobong Ukpong works with Global Pilot Newspaper.

