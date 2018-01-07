 Over 2,000 Litres of Petrol Hoarded by Marketer dispensed for Free by DPR in Kaduna | Nigeria Today
Over 2,000 Litres of Petrol Hoarded by Marketer dispensed for Free by DPR in Kaduna

Posted on Jan 7, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The North West Zone of the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has dispensed over 2,000 litres of petrol free to motorists in Kaduna. Ibrahim Chiroma, Chairman of the DPR joint task force, said the fuel was found hoarded at SUL Nigeria Limited filling station at Rigachikun. According to him, the marketer engages in selling the product […]

The post Over 2,000 Litres of Petrol Hoarded by Marketer dispensed for Free by DPR in Kaduna appeared first on BellaNaija.

