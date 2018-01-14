Petrol Queues: IPMAN wants FG to demolish 2000 illegal filling stations – Vanguard
Petrol Queues: IPMAN wants FG to demolish 2000 illegal filling stations
The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has advocated immediate demolition of over 2,000 identified illegal filling stations operating across the country, to check the persistent scarcity of petroleum products. The Chairman …
Over 2000 unlicensed retailers hoarding fuel, IPMAN alleges
Oil marketers canvass for total deregulation of petroleum downstream sub-sector
