Over 25,000 pensioners not on FG payroll – NUP
More than 25,000 pensioners are still excluded from the Federal Government’s payroll of retirees, according to the Nigerian Union of Pensioners (NUP). Lagos Chapter Chairman of NUP, Joseph Dele, told the News menon Sunday that the affected pensioners were not among over 300,000 paid under Defined Benefits Scheme and Contributory Pension Scheme. The NUP urged […]
