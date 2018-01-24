Over 265 Govt Tractors’ Allottees Unidentified – Gov Masari

Katsina State governor, Aminu Bello Masari, yesterday confirmed that over 265 persons allotted tractors by the previous administration in the state have failed to pay for the tractors and disappeared with them. Speaking during Tractors Owners and Operators of Nigeria (TOOAN) National Award Day in Katsina, Masari lamented that his administration could only trace 35 […]

The post Over 265 Govt Tractors’ Allottees Unidentified – Gov Masari appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

