Over 40,000 displaced in Benue killings – SEMA

Over 40,000 persons have been displaced following the recent gunmen attack in Guma and Logo Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state. The Executive Secretary of SEMA, Mr Emmanuel Shior confirmed this to newsmen in Makurdi on Friday. Shior disclosed that the agency had opened four camps for the displaced persons in the affected areas […]

Over 40,000 displaced in Benue killings – SEMA

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

