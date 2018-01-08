 Overstock Leads $2 Million Funding for Blockchain Voting Startup | Nigeria Today
Overstock Leads $2 Million Funding for Blockchain Voting Startup

Posted on Jan 8, 2018 in Bitcoin, News | 0 comments

Medici Ventures, a subsidiary of online retail giant Overstock.com, has led the seed funding round of mobile voting platform Voatz.

