 Focus on peaceful referendum, don't be distracted by rumours peddlers, OYC tells Biafra agitators
Posted on Jan 12, 2018 in Lead, News, Politics | 0 comments

Ohanaeze  Youth Council, OYC says all Biafra agitators should  focus on the 2018 Biafra restoration through the universally accepted peaceful referendum, and never be distracted by rumours peddlers. 

In statement signed by the National Vice President, Comrade Obinna Achionye, OYC said the youth council will always defend the interest of Ndigbo and call on the Federal government to immediately rebuild the Palace of HRM Eze Israel Kanu, whose traditional palace was wrongfully destroyed during the operation Python Dance, and urged Abia state Government never to be distracted in their efforts to rebuild Abia.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council worldwide will always defend the interest of Ndigbo, especially from any external aggression and our collective enemies” He said

“We still call on all Biafra agitators to focus on the 2018 Biafra restoration through the universally accepted peaceful referendum, and never be distracted by rumours peddlers. Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youths Council Worldwide will do anything peaceful to ensure that our youths are not victims of military brutality.

“We call on the Federal Government to rebuild the Palace of HRM Eze Israel Kanu, whose traditional palace was wrongfully destroyed during the operation Python Dance, and urged Abia state Government never to be distracted in their efforts to rebuild Abia and call on Governor Ikpeazu to be the father of all in Abia”.

